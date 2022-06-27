Russia-Ukraine agreements achieved in Istanbul no longer relevant — expert

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The agreements that Russia and Ukraine achieved in Istanbul on March 29 can no longer serve as a basis for a settlement, because the situation on the ground has changed and Kiev is reluctant to conduct the negotiations, the deputy director of the Institute of CIS Countries, Vladimir Zharikhin, told TASS on Monday.

"Since then (the day of the Istanbul talks - TASS), the situation has changed. There have emerged questions about the territories of Ukraine apart from Donbass that Russia controls at the moment. Those proposals can no longer serve as a basis for discussion," Zharikhin said.

It was Ukraine’s choice, he emphasized, to refuse to continue negotiations with Russia after Istanbul. Therefore, it makes no sense to rely on the Ukrainian proposals any more.

"Those points of agreement, in fact, were not agreements at all," Zharikhin noted. "They were proposals from the Ukrainian side, which, as Russian representatives immediately said, were just the basis for further negotiations."

He believes that now Ukraine should put forward new proposals based on the real situation on ground, but Kiev is unable to do this without the Western countries’ consent.

"The West will not give such a command, while those in Kiev will not do anything on their own. They will pretend they have nothing to do with it. They have not even confirmed the proposals that they put forward," Zharikhin added.

Russian-Ukrainian negotiations have been underway since February 28. Several rounds took place in Belarus. More contacts by video link followed. At the end of March, a face-to-face meeting took place in Istanbul. In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the media that Kiev by moving away from the agreements reached at the talks in Turkey, steered this process to a dead end. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov then said that Moscow had handed over to Kiev a clearly worded draft document on agreements and was waiting for a response.

At the same time, Moscow emphasized that the freezing of negotiations was entirely Ukraine’s initiative. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the West the next day after the Russian-Ukrainian meeting in Istanbul forbade Kiev to hold further negotiations with Moscow.