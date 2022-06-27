Russia does not obey new ECHR decisions — Kremlin about Azovstal owner’s lawsuit

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia is leaving the Council of Europe and will not obey newly-pronounced verdicts by the European Court of Human Rights, including a future decision on a lawsuit Ukrainian big business tycoon Rinat Akhmetov had filed in the capacity of the Azovstal metal plant’s owner.

"We have already pulled out of the corresponding documents. The answer is obvious," Peskov told the media.

Earlier on Monday, the press service of the System Capital Management group of companies, in which Akhmetov is a stakeholder, said that the Ukrainian oligarch had filed a lawsuit against Russia to demand compensation for what was described as "trampling of his property rights."

The SCM said that "as the owner of Azovstal and many other industrial facilities that have been targeted by the invading Russian armed forces, Mr. Akhmetov seeks to ensure that Russia is held accountable."

On March 15, Russia began the process of withdrawing from the Council of Europe. On June 11, laws signed by President Vladimir Putin were published on the non-execution in Russia of any resolutions the ECHR adopted after March 15, 2022 - from the moment Russia filed its statement it was leaving the Council of Europe.

The battle of Mariupol began on February 25. The remnants of the Ukrainian armed group for a long time remained holed up on the territory of the Azovstal plant. On May 20, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the Russian military had completely liberated the territory of the industrial facility.