Potential NATO-EU-led G20 boycott would undoubtedly fail, says senator

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Boycotting the Group of 20’s summit in case President Vladimir Putin attends it would harm NATO and the European Union, which would have been left in a minority, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Monday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has spoken out against a boycott of the G20 summit, set to take place in Bali, Indonesia, in November, even if Putin attends the meeting.

"If it is a sign of common sense returning, it can only be welcomed," Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council (upper house), said on Telegram, responding to von der Leyen’s statement. "However, it looks more like an attempt to make the best of a bad situation. The boycott would only harm NATO and the EU. This type of stunt would have shown that they are in a minority."

Five or seven countries within G20 have imposed sanctions against Russia, said Kosachev explained. "The illusion of a global anti-Russian consensus would have been ruined," he added.

"NATO and the EU represent a unipolar and unfair world," according to Kosachev. While "the G20 and other forums, guided by the principle of equality and cooperation, seeking to resolve, rather than generate problems, represent a multipolar world."

The leaders of the world’s largest economies, both industrialized and developing, will attend the summit in person.