Russia ready for peace talks any time - chief negotiator

MINSK, February 27. /TASS/. The Russian side is prepared for holding talks with Ukraine with the aim of achieving peace at any moment, Russia’s chief delegate, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said on Sunday.

"Let me say once again - every saved hour to us is equivalent to saved lives of our brothers - Ukrainian citizens, civilians - and saved lives of those Ukrainian soldiers who are not on the engagement line yet. We are prepared to hold talks. The Russian side, the Russian delegation are ready for holding peace talks at any time round the clock with the aim of achieving peace," Medinsky said at the Russian embassy in Minsk.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a Russian delegation had arrived in Belarus for negotiations with the Ukrainian side in accordance with an achieved agreement. The delegation consists of officials from the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry and other Russian bodies of power, including the presidential staff.

Russia’s special military operation with the aim of Ukraine’s demilitarization and denazification began on February 24. On Friday, the troops’ advance was paused in anticipation of likely talks with Kiev only to resume when the Ukrainian side refused to participate in them.