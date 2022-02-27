Moscow plans to discuss peace during talks with Kiev - senior diplomat

MINSK, February 27. /TASS/. Russia intends to address the issues of peace during the talks with Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko stated on Sunday.

"First of all, we are going to talks about peace, and how it can come to Ukraine, what needs to be done to ensure that all events of 2014 do not repeat," the Russian senior diplomat noted.

"The main condition is <…> complying with the requirements that were voiced by our president - this is the demand for the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. Of course, it will require certain steps on the part of our Ukrainian colleagues," Rudenko pointed out.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian delegation had arrived in Belarus to negotiate with Ukraine. The delegation includes representatives of the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry and other departments, including the presidential office. Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who heads the delegation, said that Moscow was waiting for Kiev’s response until 15:00 Moscow Time.