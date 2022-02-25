Moscow, Beijing affirm mutual readiness for cooperation at UN and other venues — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia and China have affirmed their mutual willingness to cooperate and support one another at the UN and other international venues, the Kremlin press service reported following the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

"Mutual readiness for further close cooperation and reciprocal support at the UN and other multilateral platforms has been affirmed," the press service said.

The leaders also assessed the current international situation from common positions.

"Close personal contacts were agreed to continue," the Kremlin added noting that overall "the conversation was of a substantive and friendly nature, and demonstrated the common ground of principal approaches to the key issues on the international agenda.".