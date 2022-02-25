Cards of sanctioned Russian banks not to work with ApplePay, GooglePay, says Central Bank

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Bank cards of VTB Group, Sovcombank, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank and Otkritie will not work with ApplePay and GooglePay services, the Bank of Russia said in a statement on Friday.

"Clients of sanctioned banks (banks of VTB Group, Sovcombank, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Otkritie) will not be able to pay using cards of those banks abroad and use them to pay for services in online stores and aggregators of services registered in countries supporting sanctions. Moreover, cards of those banks will not be able to be used with ApplePay, GooglePay services, though the standard contact and non-contact payment using those cards is fully available on Russian territory," the statement said.

Earlier, the EU, the US, Canada, the UK and Japan slapped sanctions on Moscow over its recognition of the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

The second package of EU sanctions is expected to be formally approved by the EU Council on Friday, after which it will be published on the Official Journal of the EU and come into force.