Problems related to sanctions against high-tech sectors can be solved, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The problems that will arise due to the ban on supply of foreign elements for Russia’s high-tech sectors can be solved, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Obviously, there will be problems, but they can be solved," he said when asked about the consequences of the ban on supply of foreign elements for high-tech sectors for Russia.

Speaking about the necessity of certain high-tech elements for the country, Peskov noted that "this dependency has been declining gradually in recent years." "The main goal amid the continuing sanctions was to ensure full import substitution, if necessary," he explained, adding that "this goal has largely been reached".