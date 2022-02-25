Lavrov discussed with Indian counterpart current situation in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the situation in Ukraine during a telephone conversation on Thursday.

"On February 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. During the conversation, topical issues of interaction in bilateral and multilateral formats were discussed, including the current situation in Ukraine," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation. The Indian leader asked the Russian president to provide assistance to ensure security of Indian citizens in Ukraine.