Zelensky’s office says Ukrainian president to remain in Kiev

KIEV, February 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will remain in Kiev, adviser to the president's chief of staff Mikhail Podolyak said on Friday.

"President Vladimir Zelensky will stay in Kiev because he needs to demonstrate the resilience of Ukrainian people," he said at a briefing aired by the Rada TV channel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.