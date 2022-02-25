Macron emphasizes need to retain option for talks with Russia

BRUSSELS, February 25. /TASS/. There is a need to retain an option for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference in Brussels on Friday following the European Union’s emergency summit on Ukraine.

"I consider it my duty <...> to keep the path [of dialogue] open so that we can ensure an end to military activities once conditions permit," Macron pointed out.

The Kremlin press service reported earlier that the presidents of Russia and France had held a frank exchange of views on developments in Ukraine in a phone call initiated by the French leader.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later that the Russian Armed Forces were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons and there was no threat to civilians.