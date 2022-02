MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko had a telephone conversation about the situation in Ukraine.

"Yes, there was indeed a conversation with President Lukashenko. The situation around Ukraine was discussed," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman clarified that the atmosphere during the conversation was "business-like".