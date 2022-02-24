Putin to meet representatives of Russian business circles on Thursday, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with representatives of the country’s business circles on Thursday to discuss preparations to the address to the parliament and the situation in the economy, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"President has a meeting with representatives of Russia’s business circles scheduled for today. Those are heads of our largest enterprises, organizations, companies in various sectors of the economy. Those are the biggest employers," he said.

Putin will first of all speak about preparations to the address to the Federation Council, Peskov said, adding thought that the meeting will also be held "to share views on the situation that arises in the economy with persisting understanding of the necessity for the country to continue developing."

Moreover, President has an international telephone conversation planned for the evening, Spokesman said, adding that the Kremlin will provide information about it. The head of the state also has many non-public meetings scheduled for Thursday.