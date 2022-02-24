LPR may provide aid to Russian-speaking cities of Ukraine in case of request — LPR head

LUGANSK, February 24. /TASS/. Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) head Leonid Pasechnik stated readiness to provide aid to Kharkov and Odessa, should these cities make such a request.

"My task as a leader is to supply LPR forces and reach the border of our republic. What happens next is in the hands of the Ukrainians. Should Kharkov or Odessa, for example, ask us for aid, we will review these requests and, probably, will provide aid," he said at a press conference Thursday.

Earlier, Pasechnik stated that LPR’s current goal is liberation of the republic’s territory within the borders of the former Lugansk Region currently under Kiev’s control. On Thursday, LPR People’s Militia spokesman Ivan Filiponenko announced that the People’s Militia commenced an operation on liberation of Donbass territories under Kiev’s control, adding that the forces only open fire at military facilities and areas of concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics amid the serious escalation of the situation in Donbass. The sides signed treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual aid. On Thursday morning, Putin announced that he made a decision to begin a special military operation in response to the republics’ request. The Russian leader underscored that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukrainian territories. Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Russian military does not target Ukrainian cities, underscoring that only military infrastructure is being neutralized with precision strikes. Ukrainian civilians are not in danger, the Ministry said.