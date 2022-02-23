Putin, Erdogan discuss Russia’s long-term legal security guarantees

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the subject of developing long-term legal security guarantees for the Russian Federation, the Kremlin press service reported on Wednesday.

"The subject of developing long-term legal security guarantees of the Russian Federation was touched upon as well. In this context, Vladimir Putin expressed disappointment with the reaction by the US and NATO which amounted to an attempt to ignore Russia’s legitimate concerns and demands," the statement said.

It was noted that the sides agreed to continue Russian-Turkish contacts in various formats.

In December 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees and measures for ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The proposed measures include guarantees that NATO will not advance eastward, and not grant membership to Ukraine and other countries into the US-led bloc, along with the non-deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones. At the end of January, the US and NATO handed over their written responses to Russia. According to these statements, the West did not make concessions to Russia considered to be critical, but did indicate directions for further negotiations. Last week, Moscow published its reaction to the American response, a similar document for NATO is in the works.