London's sanctions will affect people who support ‘Russia’s war machine’

LONDON, February 22. /TASS/. UK will present a new package of sanctions against Russia in connection with Moscow recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics on Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters

"We will immediately institute a package of economic sanctions," Johnson told reporters.

According to him, the sanctions would be "targeted not just at entities in Donbass and Lugansk and Donetsk, but in Russia itself - targeting Russian economic interests as hard as we can." The restrictions would primarily affect those who support Russia’s war machine"

Tensions escalated along the line of contact in eastern Ukraine on the morning of February 17. The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) reported the heaviest shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in months. On February 18, the heads of the LPR and DPR, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, announced the evacuation of the republics’ residents to Russia. A general mobilization was ordered in the Donbass republics on February 19.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees at the ceremony in the Kremlin on recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Putin met with DPR and LPR leaders, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, and signed with them the treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid between Russia and both republics.