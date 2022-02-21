Kremlin looks into whether US secret services warned Russia of terrorist risks

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The Kremlin is looking into whether there have been any messages from US secret services regarding the risk of terrorist attacks in Russia, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"We are in the process of looking into whether there have been any messages from US special services. At this point, I know nothing if there were any such signals," Peskov said.

He described as "unusual practice" the US embassy’s warning, addressed to its citizens, of a risk of terrorist attacks in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Russia’s regions bordering on Ukraine.

"It is a rather unusual practice - such a publication by a diplomatic mission," Peskov said.

Earlier, the US embassy said that according to unnamed media sources there had been threats of attacks against public gathering places and advised American citizens to monitor local and international media for updates, avoid crowds, notify friends and family of their safety and be aware of their surroundings. Also, the embassy advised US citizens to have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance.