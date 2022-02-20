Russia sees possibility to agree on reduction of military tension in Europe - ambassador

WASHINGTON, February 20. /TASS/. Russian sees potential for reaching agreements on reducing military tensions in Europe and preventing military incidents, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with CBS on Sunday.

"We see a subject for discussion and a potential for reaching mutually acceptable agreements in other areas, too. For example, developing measures to reduce military tension in Europe, increasing transparency in military drills, preventing dangerous military incidents, and restoring contacts between the Defense Ministries," the Russian embassy quoted him as saying.

The Russian diplomat noted the American side’s readiness for work on issues of non-deployment of shorter and intermediate-range missiles in Europe, but stressed that "it is impossible to invite Russia to cooperate on arms control and at the same time steadily increase NATO’s strike potential near our borders."

"All these issues are extremely important. However, they don’t exist in a vacuum. They can’t be considered outside the context of the fundamental principle of the indivisible security," he added.

On January 26, the US and NATO handed over written responses to Russia on Moscow’s security guarantees that it was demanding from Washington and Brussels. The American side requested that the documents not be made public, although US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg enumerated their basic provisions. According to these statements, the West did not make concessions to Russia considered to be critical, but did indicate directions for further negotiations.

On January 26, the US and NATO handed over written responses to Russia on Moscow’s security guarantees that it was demanding from Washington and Brussels. The American side requested that the documents not be made public, although US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg enumerated their basic provisions. According to these statements, the West did not make concessions to Russia considered to be critical, but did indicate directions for further negotiations.

On February 17, the Russian foreign ministry released its response to the US’ proposals. The text was posted on the ministry’s website and handed over to US Ambassador to Russia john Sullivan.