UK’s scrapping of ‘golden visas" not to harm Russia, ambassador to London says

LONDON, February 18. /TASS/. Russia sees no damage for itself in the fact that the UK government may cancel "golden visas" granted earlier to business people from around the world, with Russian investors among them, Russia’s Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said in a televised interview with Rossiya-24 channel on Friday.

"Golden visas are obtained by those citizens who flee Russia mainly because of criminal cases brought against them. They hide here, in the UK, trying to receive a British passport, that is why they are needed," he said. "To tell the truth, I can hardly imagine any damage from this act for our state."

According to the diplomat, in the UK "Russian money account for some measure 4% of all the money laundered in London."

On Thursday, British Home Secretary Priti Patel said she had closed the Tier 1 investor visa "following our review of all those granted."

The "golden visa" scheme was launched in the UK in 2008. Applicants could seek full citizenship and a passport should they provide a minimum investment of ·2m ($2.7m). According to the British government, the Home Office granted 798 investor visas in the 12 months to September 2021. Of those, 82 were awarded to Russian nationals and 210 to Chinese. About 2,500 Russians have obtained a visa under this scheme since 2008.