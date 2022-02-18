Italy's prime minister likely to visit Russia next week — diplomatic source

ROME, February 18. /TASS/. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi may pay a visit to Russia next week, a diplomatic source told TASS on Friday.

On Thursday, Draghi confirmed that he may visit Russia "in the next few days" for talks with President Vladimir Putin. The situation around Ukraine is expected to be at the center of the agenda.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that the date of the Italian prime minister's visit to Russia had not yet been set, and coordination through diplomatic channels was still underway.