Russian top diplomat urges West to participate in honest dialogue on security

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with the RT TV channel stated that Moscow will insist on the US and NATO fulfilling their security obligations and promises given to Russia in this sphere.

"I reiterate, we are interested in explaining to our American colleagues and all their NATO allies in the most detailed way possible that we cannot be satisfied with promises. Moreover, since written obligations by the heads of state and government requiring NATO members to fully consider our interests not to mention verbal guarantees that Russian President Vladimir Putin repeatedly mentioned, apparently, are worth nothing. This is not the way to do this," he said, adding that Russia would aspire for everything to be done in an honest fashion.

On January 26, the US and NATO handed over written responses to Russia on Moscow’s security guarantees that it was demanding from Washington and Brussels. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg enumerated their basic provisions. According to these statements, the West did not make concessions to Russia considered to be critical, but did indicate directions for further negotiations.

On February 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published the full text of Russia’s response to US security proposals on its website which was also handed over to US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan. Washington said it was studying Russia’s response.