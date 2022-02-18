Russia, US need to develop interaction in combating cybercrimes — official

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russia and the United States should develop interaction in combating cybercrimes but this depends on Washington, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday at the meeting on the development of international mechanisms to combat cybercrimes and support stability in the information sphere.

"We have such a challenging partner as the United States of America, despite current problems, plenty of them, and you pretty well understand what is meant," Medvedev said. "There have been some achievements lately," he noted. In particular, a joint working group was established under the auspices of security councils, and operations of the whole range of teams and groups involved in cybercrimes were curbed as a result, the official said.

"It is desirable to promote such interaction although, to be frank, this does not depend on us alone but on our US colleagues also, who say they are ready for many things but it is more complex, so to say, in reality. We hope they also understand the value of such activity," Medvedev added.