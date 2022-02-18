Date of Italian Prime Minister’s visit to Russia not arranged — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The date of the visit of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to Russia has not yet been arranged, coordination is underway through diplomatic channels, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

"Indeed, the foreign ministers did talk about the relevance of such a visit. Taking into consideration the schedule of the prime minister [of Italy] and the president of Russia, coordination is being underway through diplomatic channels," Peskov maintained and responded to the follow-up question about the possible date of this visit that "there is no [exact] date yet."

Prior to that Draghi noted that his visit to Russia is possible in the coming days. In addition, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said earlier that the date of Draghi’s meeting with Putin was being discussed.