Russian diplomat, UN under-secretary discuss boosting Russia, CSTO role in peacekeeping

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix discussed expanding participation of Russia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet security bloc, in global peacekeeping operations.

"A detailed consideration of the issues of expanding participation of Russia and the CSTO in UN peacekeeping operations took place," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on Thursday, clarifying that the meeting took place on Wednesday.

"The sides discussed the activities of the UN peacekeeping missions in Mali and the CAR (Central African Republic - TASS), the tasks of ensuring UN monitoring of the situation on the ground in Libya, as well as the problems faced by the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo," Russian Foreign Ministry said.