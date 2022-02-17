Russian diplomat, CSTO envoys to UN discuss peacekeeping cooperation

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and permanent representatives of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to the UN discussed developing cooperation of organizations in the field of peacekeeping on Wednesday.

"A common position was confirmed regarding the need to further join efforts of the two organizations in order to effectively respond to emerging challenges and threats, as well as in favor of fostering their cooperation in the field of peacekeeping," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on Thursday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that the sides exchanged views on various aspects of the CSTO's activities, with an emphasis on coordinating the efforts of its participants at the UN platform on the most pressing issues on the agenda of the world organization.