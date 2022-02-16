West should clearly understand Moscow not its enemy, Russian Security official says

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The world is becoming multipolar, and Western leaders should clearly understand that Russia is not their enemy, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Mikhail Popov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Wednesday.

"The world is steadily becoming multipolar. The Western leaders should clearly understand that Russia is not their enemy. It is better to be friends and trade with Russia, but it should be fair, equal and with mutual respect," he said.

According to Popov, "despite the tense military and political situation, [we] want to believe and hope that reason and common sense will prevail over the global ambitions and excessive self-assurance of our Western opponents".