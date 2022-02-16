Implementation of Russian proposals will also strengthen NATO's security — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, February 16./TASS/. The implementation of Russia’s security guarantee proposals will help to strengthen regional, European security, as well as the security of NATO, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS on Wednesday.

‘[The implementation of Russia’s proposals regarding security guarantees] will ensure the security of the Russian Federation to start with, its legal interests of security, will improve regional security and European security, and by the way, will also strengthen the security of the Alliance itself," the senior diplomat stressed.

"NATO has made a kind of evolutionary somersault and returned to its main purpose - rebuff from the east. This is not only part of political guidelines but also part of military planning. That is why, the situation is absolutely clear and transparent to us from this point of view," Grushko added.

On January 26, the US and NATO submitted their written responses to Moscow’s proposals for security assurances. The US asked that the texts of these documents not be made public, but US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg outlined their main provisions. According to these statements, the West did not make concessions that were crucial for Russia but set out areas for further talks.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the response by the US and NATO to Moscow’s security proposals. When asked by the head of state whether there is a chance to reach an agreement on issues of concern with Western partners, the minister answered in the affirmative, saying that "there is always a chance." He added that the Russian response to the proposals of Washington and Brussels is ready. According to Lavrov, the draft is laid out on 10 pages. On Tuesday, the minister said that Russia would soon publish its response.