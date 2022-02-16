Russia, Brazil agree to coordinate approaches to non-proliferation of WMD

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia and Brazil agreed to coordinate their approaches to the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists following talks with his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto Franco Franca and Russian-Brazilian consultations in a 2+2 format involving the two countries’ foreign and defense ministers on Wednesday.

"Another important subject of our dialogue is the problem of the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. We agreed today to coordinate our approaches in the context of preparing for the Review Conference of the member states of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)," he said.

"Both Russia and Brazil also support the swiftest coming into effect of the [Comprehensive] Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT)," the Russian top diplomat emphasized.