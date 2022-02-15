Lavrov hopes West will provide individual responses to letter on indivisible security

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russia hopes that Western countries will send separate substantive responses to its message on the subject of the indivisibility of security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Polish counterpart and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau on Tuesday.

"In order to clarify the approaches of our colleagues whose leaders signed these documents, I sent letters to the foreign ministers of the corresponding countries in Europe asking to specify how they themselves understand the set of these obligations that are called the principle of the indivisibility of security. I hope that such substantive answers will definitely arrive. At least, I asked Mr. Rau not to forget to do so," the Russian top diplomat specified.

Lavrov pointed out that Russia proceeds from the premise that one of the major challenges that the OSCE is facing is achieving a common understanding of the principle of the indivisibility of security which is fundamental for the entire architecture of European security.

"The principle of equal and indivisible security. Above all, it demands to avoid any actions that would bolster somebody’s security at the expense of another country’s security. All of this is enshrined in many OSCE documents starting in 1994 when the OSCE Code of Conduct on Politico-Military Aspects of Security was approved, then the Charter for European Security was approved at the highest level in Istanbul in 1999 and in December 2010 at the OSCE summit in Astana, this principle was unequivocally upheld in its detailed form," he added.

"Now we are talking about us implementing it [the principle of the indivisibility of security]. This is indeed not the way our Western colleagues attempt to present it, that each country has the right to select its alliances. They try not to recall that it cannot be done at the expense of the security of others," the Russian foreign minister added.

Lavrov’s letter was sent to the foreign policy bosses of the US, Canada and a number of European countries on January 28.