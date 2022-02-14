Lavrov suggests continuing contacts on security guarantees with the West

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made a suggestion to continue and build up contacts with the US and NATO on security guarantees at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Our consistent explanatory work and commitment to explaining our rightfulness with readiness to listen to any serious counter-arguments; I believe our capabilities are far from being exhausted. Certainly, they should not continue infinitely but I would suggest continuing and building up [contacts] at this stage," Lavrov said, responding to Putin’s question regarding the opportunity to come to terms with the West on issues triggering Russia’s concerns.

"Good. Do you have already the draft response to documents we received from Brussels and Washington?" the President asked. Lavrov replied in the affirmative.