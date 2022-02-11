Kremlin confirms that Putin and Macron will speak over phone on Saturday

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Emmanuel Macron of France plane to have a telephone conversation on Saturday, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Indeed, Putin plans a conversation with Macron tomorrow," he said.

France Presse said earlier in the day, citing thee Elysee Palace that the two presidents may have a telephone call on Saturday. The phone call is expected to be made at about noon Paris time (14:00 Moscow time).

Macron visited Moscow and held more than five-hour talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the following day, the French leader visited Kiev an met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The talks focused on issues of European security and the Ukrainian crisis.

After talks with Putin, Macron promised to raise the issue of the implementation of the Minsk agreements during his talks in Kiev and to try to convey to Zelensky key aspects of the discussions of security guarantees with Moscow. After the meeting with Zelensky, Macron said he planned to have another phone call with Putin.