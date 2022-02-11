Ukraine crisis used as excuse to expand NATO presence near Russia’s borders, says diplomat

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova believes that the strife around Ukraine is being exploited as a pretext for beefing up NATO’s military presence near Russia’s borders.

The diplomat took to her Telegram account and pointed out that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had said that the risk of a new military conflict in Europe was looming due to the situation in Ukraine. Furthermore, he noted the Western-led bloc’s intention of strengthening its presence eastward amid the escalating tensions in Ukraine.

"Here’s what’s really going on: NATO continues to beef up its military presence near Russia’s borders and creates an excuse by fomenting tensions around Ukraine," Zakharova wrote.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.