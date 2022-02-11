Following French leader’s Kiev visit, Macron, Putin had no communication — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Emmanuel Macron of France have not yet spoken following the French leader’s visit to Ukraine, and the timing of such a conversation is still unknown, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

"We have no information so far. Putin and Macron haven’t talked yet," Peskov said, responding to a question on whether Kremlin sees a basis for new moves following the results of the French leader’s trip to Kiev.

Peskov noted that it is not yet known when exactly the conversation between the two presidents may take place.

Moreover, the Kremlin spokesman suggested posing questions to the Elysee Palace, about what proposals Macron planned to discuss in Moscow and Kiev, and what he managed or failed to agree on over the situation around Ukraine. "Open Google, find the phone number of the Elysee Palace and repeat this question," he said jokingly.

Macron flew to Moscow on February 7 for talks with the Russian leader, which lasted more than five hours. The next day, he flew from Moscow to Kiev, where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. They discussed European security in the context of proposals that the US and NATO provide security guarantees, as well as the Ukrainian internal crisis.

At a joint press conference with Putin, the French leader promised that during the discussions in Kiev he would raise the issue of the implementation of the Minsk agreements and would try to convey to the Ukrainian leader the main points of the discussion with Moscow about guarantees for security and stability in Europe. After the talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Macron announced his intention to have a new exchange of views with Putin by phone.