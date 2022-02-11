Meeting in Berlin failed to get Kiev ready for dialogue with Donbass - Kozak

BERLIN, February 11. /TASS/. The parties to the negotiations in Berlin were unable to get Kiev to agree to a direct dialogue with the Donbass, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak said following the meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

"We tried to agree that at the next meeting of the contact group, a dialogue will begin on the future status of Donbass as part of post-conflict Ukraine. We could not even get Ukraine to agree to this dialogue," he said.

Kozak noted that so far attempts to establish a dialogue between Kiev and Donbass are met with active resistance from the Ukrainian authorities. He added that due to this reason it was not possible to agree on the final document at the meeting in Berlin.