No contacts with Macron yet after his trip to Kiev, says Putin

MOSCOW, February 10./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had not yet communicated with French President Emmanuel Macron after the French leader’s trip to Kiev.

"As for the further negotiations with our European and American partners, they continue in the open and closed modes, we are preparing a response to both NATO and Washington," Putin told journalists at the Kremlin. "We have agreed that the French president will call after a chain of his consultations not only in Kiev, but also with European countries and with American partners. As I understand, they are not yet over, there has been no such conversation as of yet," Putin said.

Macron flew to Moscow on February 7 for talks with the Russian leader, which lasted more than five hours. The next day, he flew from Moscow to Kiev, where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. They discussed European security in the context of proposals that the US and NATO provide security guarantees, as well as the Ukrainian internal crisis.

At a joint press conference with Putin, the French leader promised that during the discussions in Kiev he would raise the issue of the implementation of the Minsk agreements and would try to convey to the Ukrainian leader the main points of the discussion with Moscow about guarantees for security and stability in Europe. After the talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Macron announced his intention to have a new exchange of views with Putin by phone.