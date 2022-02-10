West wants to drive a wedge among former Soviet republics — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The Western nations are taking a series of steps to drive a wedge among former Soviet republics and prevent their economic development, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS in an interview.

"Many steps are being taken to set at odds Slavonic peoples, prevent close interaction of former Soviet republics, which would lead to the strengthening of positions, including economic ones, of our countries in the world," the official said. "At the same time, hardly anybody in the West is interested in Ukraine as itself, just like in the welfare of its residents," Rudenko said.

Russia has no plans of invading Ukraine but the West does not want to hear it because peace-making in this country is not in NATO interests, the official added.