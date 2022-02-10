No Putin-Biden conversation planned yet, but it can happen promptly — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. No phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden is planned at this moment, but they can make a decision to have such call promptly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"This is not on the table yet," the spokesman said, answering a question from TASS, adding that "the presidents can quite promptly decide to have a phone call and discuss the current [issues]."

"There is no specific date set yet, but it may appear in the schedule quite promptly," the spokesman concluded.

Last time, Putin and Biden had a phone call in the end of 2021. Before that, on December 7, they had a video conference talks. They talked for the first time as national leaders in Geneva in June 2021.