EU ambassadors agree to blacklist five more people in Russia — source

BRUSSELS, February 9. /TASS/. The ambassadors of 27 EU countries agreed on Wednesday to add five more people to the EU blacklist for Russia for holding elections to the Russian parliament in Crimea, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS on Wednesday.

"The ambassadors gave the green light to add five more individuals involved in holding of elections to the Russian parliament in Crimea to the list of restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," he said.

The approval of this decision by the EU Council is expected next week.

Peter Stano, lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy for the European Union, declined to comment on this topic.

"As always with sanctions, we never comment on ongoing discussions or upcoming decisions in the Council until the moment of the adoption. Once adopted, the sanctions are published in the official journal and the Council issues a press release and that's the moment when we can start communicating on them in public," Stano said.

Currently, the EU blacklist includes 177 citizens of Russia and Ukraine and 48 organizations, mainly the authorities and law enforcement agencies of the proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.