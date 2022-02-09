Kremlin places great importance on Kazakh president’s visit, spokesman says

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan will discuss bilateral cooperation and regional conflicts at their talks in Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, adding that the Kazakh president’s visit would be very important for Russia.

"It is a very important visit that we place great importance on, Kazakhstan is a crucial partner of ours," he said, commenting on the meeting between Putin and Tokayev, scheduled for Thursday. Peskov declined to specify what documents the parties planned to adopt. "A number of documents are being prepared, there will be enough time to prepare some of them, while not enough to prepare others," he explained.

According to Peskov, the two presidents are expected to discuss "three main sets of issues." The first one will include "issues related to bilateral Russia-Kazakhstan relations," the Kremlin spokesman said. "Our investment, trade, and economic cooperation are important for both countries, it is based on various specific projects that the presidents will touch upon," Peskov added.

"We are crucial partners in terms of boosting integration processes, first and foremost, within the Eurasian economic space," the Russian presidential spokesman noted. He expects that the activities of the Eurasian Economic Union will also be on the agenda. "The heads of state will certainly exchange views on the situation in neighboring regions and regional conflicts," Peskov said, adding that "the presidents will make media statements after the talks."