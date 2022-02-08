No response so far from Canadian top diplomat on invitation to visit Moscow

OTTAWA, February 8. /TASS/. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has not yet responded to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's invitation to visit Moscow, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told TASS on the eve of Diplomat's Day, which is celebrated on February 10.

"Melanie Joly’s invitation from Sergey Lavrov is open. It remains in force. I think that her visit to Russia would be useful for both our countries and would allow us to clarify many issues on the bilateral and international agenda," he said. "So far, the Canadian Foreign Ministry has not responded to the invitation."

Stepanov emphasized that Moscow and Ottawa "should use the existing potential of Russian-Canadian relations to a much greater extent" and that Russia was ready for it. "We’ve brought it to Ottawa’s attention. We would want to resume a full-fledged dialogue between our Foreign Ministries. When international relations are stormy, diplomatic communication channels should work without any interruptions," the Russian ambassador stressed.

In late January, Stepanov reported that Lavrov had sent an invitation to Joly to visit Moscow. He added that the sides would be able to discuss the situation around Ukraine and NATO-related issues.