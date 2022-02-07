No impracticable provisions in Russia’s proposals on security guarantees - Putin

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. There is nothing impracticable in Russia’s proposals on security guarantees, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after talks with his visiting French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

"We don’t think that there are any impracticable provisions in our proposals that were referred to NATO and Washington. Not a single one," he said.

According to the Russian president, along the security guarantees to Russia, the current agenda includes issues linked with the situation in Donbass. "Mr. President said: Russia conducts drills there, has deployed a lot of troops. And hasn’t Ukraine done the same? It has also deployed 100,000 or 125,000 people," he noted.

He also recalled that Kiev had made two attempts to resolve the problem by force. "And they made no secret of that. They used heavy weapons, aviation. And who can guarantee this won’t happen again," he said.

According to Putin, it is a range of complicated problems that required lengthy talks. He said he understands that it won’t be easy for Macron at his upcoming talks in Kiev. "There are no easy problems. It won’t be easy for him in Kiev, but we agreed that after consultations with the Ukrainian leadership, we will have a phone call to receive feedback, to learn what the current Ukrainian authorities think acceptable and not, how they plan to move. And we will decide about our further steps depending on that," he added.