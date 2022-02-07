Putin says he and Macron have close positions on Iran nuclear deal

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his visiting French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, that their positions on the situation around the Iran nuclear deal are very close.

"We discussed the situation around the Iran nuclear deal and the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that was adopted in 2015 and approved by United Nations Security Council resolution 2231. We share the opinion that it is necessary to continue diplomatic efforts and encourage compromise solutions in the interests of saving this major document," he said.

"We agreed that our positions on this matter are very close or, as diplomats say, coincide," he added.

According to the Russian leader, other current international and regional problems were touched upon during the talks with Macron. "We discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and noted the positive role of Russian peacekeepers, who ensure the ceasefire and help normalize peaceful life," Putin said, adding that they confirmed the major role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, including it the resolution of pressing humanitarian and socio-economic problems of the region.

He also said that Macron informed him about the results of his recent videoconference with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, and the European Council president.