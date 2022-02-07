Putin, Macron agree to continue mutually beneficial cooperation between their countries

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia and France will continue mutually beneficial cooperation in the economic, political and cultural-and-humanitarian spheres, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after talks with his visiting French counterparts, Emmanuel Macron.

"In general, we agreed to continue mutually beneficial cooperation in politics, in trade, in the economy, as well as in other spheres, including cultural and humanitarian exchanges," he said.

The Russian president noted that bilateral trade grew by 71% in January-November 2021, despite the difficult situation linked with the coronavirus pandemic and volatility on global markets. "French investments in Russia exceed 23 billion US dollars. More than 600 French companies are operating on the Russian market," Putin said.