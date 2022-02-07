West dislikes Russia’s peaceful approach to conflict settlement — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Moscow has repeatedly called for the peaceful settlement of disputes, and many in the West do not like this, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Channel One on Monday.

"We have clearly expressed our view, Russia has repeatedly spoken of its stance in favor of a peaceful resolution to any disputable and conflict situations. But this is exactly what [the West] dislikes. It doesn’t like our peacekeeping operations in the Caucasus, which have succeeded, it doesn’t like our counter-terrorism activities requested by the Syrian leadership and people in the Middle East, it doesn’t like the fact that we comply with international law - it can’t stand all this. [The West] seeks to create a different image of Russia by this endless, terrible disinformation flow," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova recalled that the West carried out an information campaign before attacking Iraq in 2003. "There is no need to make someone look like an aggressor, at the same time, evading [responsibility for its own aggression]," the Russian diplomat emphasized.