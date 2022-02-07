Kremlin blames West’s ‘invasion of Ukraine’ echo chamber for continued tense climate

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The West would rather stick to its echo chamber that dwells on the so-called "impending Russian invasion of Ukraine" rather than discuss security guarantees, which is why tensions are still lingering, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"First of all, it should be said that nothing new has been said in recent days concerning the security guarantees for Russia. Our Western colleagues prefer to avoid this topic," he told journalists when asked whether it could be said that tensions in relations between Russia and the West were easing.

"Instead of this topic, they prefer to discuss - in a greatly exaggerated manner - the problem of what they refer to as ‘Russia’s impending invasion of Ukraine.’ So, in this respect, we can hardly speak about any lull whatsoever," Peskov noted.

"Various statements on this score are being sounded off from the United States and European capitals every day," he noted, adding that "quite a tense atmosphere still exists.".