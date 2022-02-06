Diplomat drew attention to silence of US State Department on Bloomberg's fakes

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova drew attention to the silence of the US State Department regarding fake publications by the US news agency Bloomberg.

"When will the US State Department release a report over Bloomberg’s fakes? They released it about RT, although there were no facts. However, there are plenty of facts about Bloomberg, and the State Department keeps mum," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Saturday commenting the statement by US State Department Spokesman Ned Price that Washington condemned the Russian government’s decision to shut down the Moscow office of Deutsche Welle.

"The fact that the US Department of State supports the German TV channel, which is funded from Germany’s state budget, speaks volumes - the NATO propaganda machine is in action," the diplomat noted.

The US Bloomberg news agency published a headline saying "Russia Invades Ukraine" on its website on Friday, then admitted its mistake and removed the article. The news agency specified that they "prepare headlines for many scenarios and one of those headlines was inadvertently published.".