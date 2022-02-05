West keeps trying to spoil Olympics: Russian diplomat comments on Bloomberg’s error

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Moscow has many times seen the West trying to spoil the Olympic Games but the recent publications by Bloomberg and Bild show that the West is capable of anything, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

"Today, Bloomberg reported that Russia had invaded Ukraine. This is the same US Bloomberg agency that published fake news about Russian-Chinese agreements concerning an invasion of Ukraine two weeks ago. And Germany’s Bild (today) published an article titled "Putin’s putsch-plan for Ukraine." The piece unveils an alleged plan to seize Ukraine, which, according to journalists, "came into the hands of an unnamed intelligence service," Zakharova pointed out. "We have many times seen the Westerners spoil the Olympics. However, their current attempt was designed by true freaks who are capable of anything," she added.

The Bloomberg news site earlier posted a headline reading: "Russia invades Ukraine" but later admitted the mistake and removed the headline. According to the agency, headlines are usually prepared for many scenarios and this one was published inadvertently. "The headline has been removed and we are investigating the cause," Bloomberg said.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected these allegations.