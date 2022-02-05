US State Department statement on Deutsche Welle sign of double standards - Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON, February 5. /TASS/. A statement by US State Department Spokesman Ned Price with regards to Germany’s Deutsche Welle media company over Russia introducing reciprocate measures against it are a manifestation of a double standards policy, the Russian Embassy in the US wrote on its Twitter page.

"[The US State Department spokeman’s] statement is another example of double standards policy. Where were "high democratic values" when Berlin banned the satellite and other types of broadcasting of [the DE RT] channel?" the embassy noted.

Earlier, Price wrote on Twitter that "The U.S. condemns the Russian government’s decision to shut down the Moscow office of Deutsche Welle." He emphasized that the US stood "in solidarity with Deutsche Welle and Germany."

On Wednesday, Germany's Commission for Licensing and Supervision of media institutions banned RT DE broadcasting in German language in the country because of the lack of license. According to the media regulator, the channel neither obtained nor requested the mentioned license.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the German decision forces Moscow to take reciprocal measures against the Deutsche Welle office in Russia. Other measures include "the invalidation of accreditation of all employees" of the office. Russia also commenced creating a list of German representatives involved in the restriction of RT DE’s operation or other pressure on the Russian media operator. They will be barred from entering Russia. Moscow also ordered relevant institutions to consider recognizing Deutsche Welle as a media operator acting as a foreign agent. Moscow will also ban DW’s satellite and other broadcasting in Russia.