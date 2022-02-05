Canada limits its opportunities by introducing sanctions against Russia, envoy says

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Canada, by introducing anti-Russian sanctions, limits its own opportunities for cooperation, above all, in the sphere of innovations, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told the Russia-24 TV channel.

"Ottawa, by introducing sanctions against us, limits its own horizons for cooperation, above all, in the sphere of innovations. A recent example: the Canadian authorities needed small modular reactors for the green transition and the development of nuclear energy. They don’t have their own technologies so they will be purchasing [them] abroad. They turned to Americans - it’s expensive there and the technologies haven’t yet been fine-tuned, while had they looked in our direction, they would have found a more attractive solution," the diplomat noted.

According to the ambassador, the Canadian business, despite the current situation, does find the Russian market very promising while the trade turnover between Moscow and Ottawa is growing.

"Our trade turnover with the Canadians is growing, last year it grew by more than three quarters than the previous year and largely due to our export," he added.

The envoy stressed that Russia is always open to cooperation with Canada given common interests of both countries in a number of spheres. "We are always open to cooperation, especially since we have similar approaches to agriculture, fishery, mining, the development of advanced energy and information and communication technologies, including artificial intelligence," he concluded.

Russian-Canadian cooperation in the Arctic should remain beyond politics, Stepanov noted.

"We are neighbors in the North and this should remain beyond politics. Together with the Canadians, we have basically similar opinions on resolving the issues of ensuring stability and viability of the peoples of the Far North, aiding in improving their life and well-being, we are working in a close and de-politicized way in the Arctic Council," he said.

According to the diplomat, the task that both countries face is the adaptation of Russia and Canada as the largest northern countries to climate change and other issues. "This also includes dealing with natural disasters, the management of natural resources, the preservation of biodiversity, the development of national parks and preserves," he explained, adding that Russia has vast opportunities for a de-politicized dialogue with Canada.

The ambassador expressed hope that Ottawa would positively view cooperation with Moscow. "On our part, we are always open to it," he emphasized.