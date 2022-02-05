Russian-Canadian cooperation in Arctic region should remain beyond politics, envoy says

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russian-Canadian cooperation in the Arctic should remain beyond politics, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told the Russia-24 TV channel.

"We are neighbors in the North and this should remain beyond politics. Together with the Canadians, we have basically similar opinions on resolving the issues of ensuring stability and viability of the peoples of the Far North, aiding in improving their life and well-being, we are working in a close and de-politicized way in the Arctic Council," he said.

According to the diplomat, the task that both countries face is the adaptation of Russia and Canada as the largest northern countries to climate change and other issues. "This also includes dealing with natural disasters, the management of natural resources, the preservation of biodiversity, the development of national parks and preserves," he explained, adding that Russia has vast opportunities for a de-politicized dialogue with Canada.

The ambassador expressed hope that Ottawa would positively view cooperation with Moscow. "On our part, we are always open to it," he emphasized.